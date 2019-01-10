SWB Announces Staff Additions and Role Changes

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce eight personnel additions to their front office. With the first pitch of the 2019 season less than 100 days away, the RailRiders are set to celebrate 30 years of baseball in Northeast Pennsylvania.

"Each new season presents new opportunities," stated Katie Beekman, the Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the RailRiders. "We have a strong core staff and are still pleased to add so many talented individuals in key areas of our operation. We look forward to this year and the seasons to come with the strength of the front office we now have leading the way."

Heather Holston has joined the RailRiders staff as the Box Office Manager. She is originally from Hampton Roads, Virginia, and graduated from James Madison University in 2013 with a B.S in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sports Management and Business. Holston spent the last three years as the ticket sales coordinator for the University of Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena.

Amanda Hutchison has been added to the sales staff as an Account Executive- Premium Sales. She was born and raised in Dingmans Ferry. Hutchison is a graduate of Delaware Valley High School and West Virginia University, where she received a B.S. in Sport and Exercise Psychology in 2016. She spent the last two years working in Philadelphia for Professional Sports Publications.

Jamie Monahan has been hired as a Corporate Sales Executive. He is a native of Dunmore and a graduate of Dunmore High School. Monahan has worked in corporate sales for the past 12 years, having spent the previous seven years as a national account executive for a leading software company as a service provider. He is also an Assistant Coach for the Scranton Shamrocks, a semi-pro team in the American Basketball Association.

Jordan Perrine has moved into a full-time Corporate Sales Executive role with the RailRiders after spending 2018 in a sales training role. Perrine is from Hackettstown, New Jersey, and is a 2015 graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Economics and minor in entrepreneurship. He played club baseball at UNC for three seasons as well as overseas for Paris Université Club National 1.

Alec Gignac, Jacob Mossman, Rob Rehberg and Brad Schneider are the RailRiders new Inside Sales Representative training staff.

In addition to the new hires, several staff members have taken on new roles and titles within the organization. Kelly Cusick has been promoted to the Director of Season Ticket Sales and Service. Joe Yudichak is now an Account Executive focused on client retention. Nick Bolka, Tim Duggan, Ricky Goykin and Joe Tucciarone are now in Account Executive- Premium Sales roles, responsible for business-to-business ticket package sales. Robby Judge is now the Director of Youth Baseball and Sports Sales. Adam Marco is the new Director of Marketing & Media in addition to serving as the team's lead broadcaster. Amy Miller is now the RailRiders Business Operations/ SWB Pinstripes Foundation Manager. Melissa Pitz is the RailRiders receptionist and administrative assistant, having joined the team during the 2018 season.

"The new roles for our existing staff members are signs of recognition for their experience and dedication," Beekman said. "As this front office staff develops, the leadership and abilities our staff showcases allow for opportunities to better utilize skills and traits. After consideration by ownership and the executive staff, we feel these roles will best suit our staff and the individual and will only make for a better year ahead.

