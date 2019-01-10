Former Clippers Manager Rick Down Passes Away

January 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release





The Clippers are saddened by the loss of Rick Down, former manager of the Clippers, who passed away on Saturday after a lengthy illness. He was 68.

Down managed the Clippers in parts of 1989 and 1990, and the entirety of the 1991 and 1992 seasons. He ranks first all-time in Clippers history with a .619 winning percentage. Down guided the Clippers to three division titles, along with back-to-back Governors' Cup Championships in 1991 and 1992.

We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.