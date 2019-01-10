Red Sox Announce Personnel Moves in Player Development and Minor League Field Staffs

January 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





The Boston Red Sox today announced personnel moves in the Player Development department, as well as 2019 field staffs for their minor league affiliates.

Red Sox Vice President of Player Development Ben Crockett made the announcements.

Ryan Jackson has been hired as Field Coordinator. Jackson played parts of 11 professional seasons in the United States from 1994-2004, reaching the majors with the Marlins (1998), Mariners (1999), and Tigers (2001-02) before finishing his playing career in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2005. The Florida native served as a hitting coach with Cincinnati Reds affiliates from 2007-12 before a stint as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator from 2012-16.

Andy Fox has been promoted to Assistant Field Coordinator/Infield Coordinator. Fox has served the organization as Infield Coordinator for the last eight seasons. A nine-year major league veteran infielder and two-time World Series champion, his previous coaching positions include manager of the Rangers' Single-A Clinton affiliate in 2006 and first base and infield coach for the Florida Marlins from 2007-09.

Ralph Treuel transitions into the role of Pitching Coordinator, Logistics. Treuel will focus on daily oversight of pitcher game usage and progressions, availability and movement within the system, on-field fundamentals, enforcement of the pitching program, and coordination of all camp programs. The two-time recipient of the Red Sox' Edward F. Kenney Player Development Award became the club's Minor League Pitching Coordinator in 2007 after serving as the major league bullpen coach in 2006.

Dave Bush has been promoted to Pitching Coordinator, Performance. In his new role, Bush will continue to use objective information and technology to lead pitch development and optimization, pitch usage and strategy, and mechanics in collaboration with Baseball Research and Development. He will focus on the upper levels and will also be exposed to the big league club.

Darren Fenster has been promoted to Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator. The New Jersey native has spent the past six seasons managing within the organization, including stints with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox (2013), Single-A Greenville (2014-17), and Double-A Portland (2018). He joined the organization in 2012 as Greenville's hitting coach.

Eric Velazquez has been named Minor League Athletic Training Coordinator. Velazquez began his training career with the Mets in 2010, working in their Dominican Republic Academy for one season before serving as their Latin American Medical Coordinator (2011), and as an athletic trainer for Short-A Brooklyn (2012-13) and Single-A Savannah (2014-15). With the Red Sox, he has previously served as an athletic trainer for Double-A Portland (2016) and Triple-A Pawtucket (2017-18).

Shawn Haviland has been hired as Pitching Performance Coach. Haviland will assist Pitching Coordinator, Performance Dave Bush with lower-level data and technology implementation and serve as the point person for the Single-A levels. A Connecticut native and graduate of Harvard University, the former right-handed pitcher played nine minor league seasons, including two stints in the Red Sox organization with Pawtucket in 2015 and 2017.

Paddy Steinfort has been hired as a mental skills coach. Steinfort currently also works for the Philadelphia 76ers in a full-time capacity, where he will continue to serve as Director of Performance and Leadership Development. Prior to joining the 76ers, he was the Head of Mental Performance for the Toronto Blue Jays for three seasons, and has also worked as a mental skills coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pawtucket (Triple-A, International League)

On December 7, the Red Sox named 11-year organizational veteran Billy McMillon manager of the PawSox. McMillon most recently served as Minor League Outfield and Baserunning Coordinator from 2016-18 following a six-year stint in managerial roles. Bruce Crabbe will remain on the staff as an additional coach for the sixth consecutive season, extending his tenure with the organization to 15 years. In his second season with the PawSox in the role of pitching coach is Kevin Walker, who has coached Red Sox affiliates for the last 11 years.

Rich Gedman will continue as the club's hitting coach for his fifth year in that role and ninth with Red Sox minor league clubs. David Herrera will take over as Pawtucket's athletic trainer after spending the past three seasons as Latin American Medical Coordinator and athletic trainer with the Gulf Coast League club. He is entering his 12th season with the organization. Chris Messina has been promoted to Pawtucket's strength and conditioning coach after serving in the same role with Portland since 2016.

Portland (Double-A, Eastern League)

Entering his sixth season as a minor league manager in the organization, Joe Oliver has been promoted to manage the Sea Dogs. The 12-year major league veteran has 297 managerial wins over five seasons with Lowell (2014-15) and Salem (2016-18). Continuing in his role as pitching coach is Paul Abbott, who joined the Red Sox organization in 2011. Lee May Jr. returns for a third season as hitting coach, having joined the organization in 2016. Entering his fourth season in the Red Sox' system, Scott Gallon will continue as the Sea Dogs' athletic trainer after moving into that role in 2017. Ben Chadwick, who spent the last three seasons as a strength and conditioning coach with the GCL club, has been promoted into that same role in Portland.

Salem (High-A, Carolina League)

Corey Wimberly will take the helm as Salem's manager after making his managerial debut with Lowell in 2018. He played professionally from 2005-16, reaching the Triple-A level from 2010-13 with the A's, Pirates, Mets, and Braves organizations. Lance Carter enters his second season as pitching coach after spending the previous three seasons in that role with Short-A Lowell. Also joining the Salem staff as hitting coach is Lance Zawadzki , who made his coaching debut with Lowell in 2018. The Framingham, MA, native played 11 professional seasons as an infielder, reaching the majors with the Padres in 2010. Trainer Nick Kuchwara, who joined the staff in 2016, will return in the same capacity in 2019. He will be joined on staff by Joe Hudson as the club's strength and conditioning coach. Hudson was hired by the organization in 2018 as a minor league strength and conditioning coach.

Greenville (Single-A, South Atlantic League)

Drive manager Iggy Suarez will continue with a second season in that role after two seasons managing Short-A Lowell. A 20-year veteran of the organization and South Carolina resident, Bob Kipper will return to Greenville as pitching coach. Veteran hitting coach Nelson Paulino will join the Drive's staff in his 22nd season coaching in the organization, having spent the last three years in Salem. Richard De Luna, who was hired by the organization to join the Greenville staff in 2018, will continue in the role of strength and conditioning coach.

Lowell (Short-A, New York-Penn League)

New to the Spinners staff is first-time manager Luke Montz , who made his coaching debut in 2018 with Portland. Montz played 13 professional seasons as a catcher, first baseman, and outfielder, reaching the majors with Washington in 2008 and Oakland in 2013 before finishing his playing career with Pawtucket in 2015. Remaining in the role of pitching coach is Nick Green , who joined the Red Sox organization in 2015. Nate Spears will return as hitting coach for a third year after spending 2016 as a coaching assistant with Greenville. Taylor Boucher has been named Lowell's athletic trainer after interning with the club in 2018. Prior to his time with the Spinners, Boucher spent three seasons with the University of Miami athletic department and interned in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2017.

Gulf Coast League Red Sox (Rookie, Gulf Coast League)

Tom Kotchman enters his sixth season as manager of the Gulf Coast League Red Sox, having spent 39 total seasons as a minor league manager and scout. 2003 American League Rookie of the Year Angel Berroa will continue to serve as an additional coach for his third season. Joining the organization in the role of pitching coach is Miguel Bonilla, who began his full-time coaching career in 1997 in the Pirates organization. The former minor league pitcher has spent the last 22 seasons with the Pirates, Yankees, and Marlins organizations.

Junior Zamora will return as hitting coach, entering his fifth year in that capacity after seven years as a bench coach for the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Red Sox. Mickey Jiang, who has been coaching in the Red Sox' system since 2009, will continue with the GCL club as a coach and interpreter. Joel Harris, who has spent the last three seasons with Short-A Lowell, will join the GCL club as athletic training coordinator and serve as the organization's Assistant ATC coordinator. After spending the last three years with Pawtucket, Kirby Retzer will join the GCL staff as a strength and conditioning coach based in Fort Myers, also working with players on rehabilitation assignments.

Dominican Summer League Red Sox (Rookie, Dominican Summer League)

Jose Zapata will return for his 13th season as the Red Sox' Latin American field coordinator. Fernando Tatis will manage one of Boston's two DSL clubs for the second straight season. The Dominican-born Tatis played 11 major league seasons for five different teams (1997-2003, '06, '08-10). Managing the other DSL Red Sox squad will be Ozzie Chavez, who has been with the organization for the last four seasons, most recently as a DSL hitting coach.

Carlos Adolfo, entering his fourth season in the organization, and new hire Eider Torres will serve as DSL hitting coaches. The Venezuelan-born Torres played nine minor league seasons with Cleveland (2002-06), Baltimore (2007-08), the Chicago White Sox (2009), and Colorado (2010). Oscar Lira and Humberto Sanchez will continue as the program's pitching coaches. Also returning to the staff are Claudio Sanchez and Leonel Vasquez as additional coaches. Guillermo Hinojosa will return for his 10th season as athletic trainer, while Mario Anguizola and Antonio Diaz will resume their roles as strength and conditioning coaches.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.