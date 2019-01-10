Red Sox Add 10 More Non-Roster Invitees to 2019 Spring Training Roster

January 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





The Boston Red Sox have added 10 non-roster invitees to the team's 2019 Spring Training roster: catcher Austin Rei ; right-handed pitcher Mike Shawaryn ; outfielders Bryce Brentz , Rusney Castillo , Tate Matheny , and Cole Sturgeon ; shortstop C.J. Chatham ; third baseman Bobby Dalbec ; utility player Chad De La Guerra ; and first baseman Josh Ockimey .

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

The Red Sox have now invited a total of 20 players to Major League Spring Training camp as non-roster invitees.

Bryce Brentz, OF - Brentz, 30, was selected by Boston in the first round (36th overall) of the 2010 June Draft and spent his first eight professional seasons (2010-17) in the Red Sox organization. The right-handed hitter was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on February 20, 2018, then claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on March 26. He spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, where in 55 games he hit .264 (51-for-193) with 15 home runs and a .912 OPS, batting .333 (16-for-48) with five home runs against left-handed pitchers. Brentz spent his entire 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket and was named an International League mid- and post-season All-Star, hitting 31 home runs with 85 RBI. In 34 career major league games-all with Boston in 2014 and 2016-the outfielder has hit .287 (25-for-87) with five doubles, one home run, and nine RBI.

Rusney Castillo, OF - Castillo, 31, spent the entire 2018 season with Triple-A Pawtucket. He earned International League mid- and post-season All-Star honors for the second consecutive season after leading the league in batting average (.319) and ranking among leaders in hits (2nd; 151) and doubles (T-3rd; 31). The right-handed hitter made 105 starts in the outfield and did not commit an error, recording four assists and two double plays. Castillo has hit .333 (127-for-381) against left-handed pitching for the PawSox since being signed by Boston in August 2014, including .353 (82-for-232) from 2017-18. The Cuban native appeared in 99 major league games from 2014-16, making his first Opening Day roster in 2016.

C.J. Chatham, SS - Chatham, 24, hit .314 (137-for-437) between Single-A Greenville (19 games) and High-A Salem (95 games) in 2018, marking the third-highest batting average among all Red Sox minor leaguers. He batted above .300 against right-handed pitchers (.316), versus left-handed pitchers (.308), with the bases empty (.311), and with runners on base (.316). Selected by Boston in the second round of the 2016 June Draft, Chatham has played no defensive position other than shortstop in his professional career. In 156 minor league games, he has hit .298 (175-for-588) with nine home runs and a .340 on-base percentage. After missing a majority of the 2017 season on the disabled list, he entered 2018 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 26 prospect.

Bobby Dalbec, 3B - Dalbec, 23, was named Red Sox 2018 Minor League Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the organization's farm system in both home runs (32) and RBI (109). In 129 games between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland, the right-handed hitter batted .257 (117-for-455) with 35 doubles and a .919 OPS, ranking second in all of Minor League Baseball in extra-base hits (70). Named the Carolina League's Most Valuable Player, Dalbec led the league in home runs (26) and RBI (85), as he set Salem records for extra-base hits (55) and slugging percentage (.573) in the Red Sox era (2009-present). In 248 games since being selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2016 June Draft, he has hit .273 (245-for-898) with a .365 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage.

Chad De La Guerra, UT - De La Guerra, 26, attended Major League Spring Training camp with the Red Sox in 2018 as a non-roster invitee. The left-handed hitter began the season with Triple-A Pawtucket but spent a majority of 2018 with Double-A Portland, where he tied for the team lead with 15 home runs and batted .266 (84-for-316) with an .805 OPS. Between the two clubs, he made 51 starts at second base, 26 at shortstop, and 20 at third base. Selected by the Red Sox in the 17th round of the 2015 June Draft, De La Guerra has appeared in 336 minor league games, earning mid-season All-Star selections in 2017 with the High-A Carolina League and in 2015 with the Short-A New York-Penn League.

Tate Matheny, OF - Matheny, 24, entered the 2018 season ranked by Baseball America as the best defensive outfielder in the Red Sox' minor league system. He spent the entire year with Double-A Portland, where he hit .254 (101-for-398) with 12 stolen bases, 19 doubles, five triples, and two home runs in 114 games with the Sea Dogs. The right-handed hitter made 99 starts in center field and six in right field, recording four assists between the two positions. Selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2015 June Draft, Matheny was named a 2016 South Atlantic League All-Star and then tabbed Red Sox Minor League Base Runner of the Year in 2017. He is the son of former major league player and manager Mike Matheny.

Josh Ockimey, 1B - Ockimey, 23, entered the 2018 season ranked by Baseball America as having the best strike zone discipline in the Red Sox' minor league system. The left-handed hitter made his Triple-A debut with Pawtucket in 2018 but spent most of the season with Double-A Portland, where he hit .254 (79-for-311) with a .370 on-base percentage and a .473 slugging percentage in 90 games for the Sea Dogs. His 20 home runs and 71 RBI between the two clubs ranked second among Boston minor leaguers. Selected by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2014 June Draft, Ockimey has recorded a .362 on-base percentage in 457 career minor league games, including marks of .367 in 2016, .385 in 2017, and .356 in 2018.

Austin Rei, C - This will be the second Major League Spring Training camp in as many years for Rei (pronounced "RYE"), who spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Portland. After beginning the season 2-for-34, he hit .277 (64-for-231) with a .374 on-base percentage in his final 71 games. Rei started 77 games behind the plate and threw out 27 of 94 attempted base stealers (28.7%), a year after he was named Red Sox 2017 Minor League Defensive Player of the Year. Ranked by Baseball America as the best defensive catcher in Boston's minor league system entering the 2018 season, the 25-year-old backstop has appeared in 303 minor league games since being selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2015 June Draft.

Mike Shawaryn, RHP - Shawaryn, 24, went 9-10 with a 3.44 ERA (57 ER/149.1 IP) in 26 appearances (25 starts) between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket in 2018, striking out 132 batters and walking only 38. The right-hander threw at least 6.0 innings in 16 of his starts, including a 7.0-inning shutout victory on August 14 against Norfolk. Following the regular season, he made nine appearances (one start) for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League and posted a 2.13 ERA (3 ER/12.2 IP) with 15 strikeouts, four walks, and zero home runs allowed. Acquired by Boston in the fifth round of the 2016 June Draft, Shawaryn is 17-18 with a 3.57 ERA (119 ER/299.2 IP) and 9.70 strikeouts per 9.0 innings in 58 career minor league outings (57 starts).

Cole Sturgeon, OF - Sturgeon, 27, began the 2018 season with Double-A Portland and batted .365 (46-for-126) with a 1.001 OPS in 31 games for the Sea Dogs. The left-handed hitter was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on May 14 and spent the remainder of the season with the PawSox, where he made 53 starts in right field, nine in center field, and two in left field. Following the regular season, he hit .257 (27-for-105) in 30 games for the Bravos de Margarita in the Venezuelan Winter League. Selected by Boston in the 10th round of the 2014 June Draft, Sturgeon has hit .263 (484-for-1,838) in 506 career minor league games. The Kentucky native played four seasons at the University of Louisville and helped Wareham win the 2012 Cape Cod League title.

BOSTON RED SOX NON-ROSTER INVITEES (20)

PITCHERS (7): Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramírez, Mike Shawaryn, Carson Smith, Josh Smith, Domingo Tapia, Ryan Weber

CATCHERS (3): Juan Centeno, óscar Hernández, Austin Rei

INFIELDERS (5): C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec, Chad De La Guerra, Josh Ockimey, Tony Renda

OUTFIELDERS (5): Bryce Brentz, Rusney Castillo, Gorkys Hernández, Tate Matheny, Cole Sturgeon

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (39)

PITCHERS (21): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Travis Lakins, Rick Porcello, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Chandler Shepherd, Josh Taylor, Tyler Thornburg, Hector Velazquez, Marcus Walden, Brandon Workman, Steven Wright

CATCHERS (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS (11): Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernandez, Brock Holt, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, Steve Pearce, Dustin Pedroia, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.