Swarm Look to Bounce Back in First Road Game of the New Year

January 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Georgia Swarm are hitting the road for the first time in 2025 as they travel to face the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 9 PM ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This marks Georgia's third road game of the season and their first visit to Calgary since 2019. With both teams hungry for a win after recent losses.

A Look Back: Swarm vs. Roughnecks History

Last season, the Swarm and Roughnecks faced off for the first time in four years, battling it out in an overtime game on March 8 at Gas South Arena. The Swarm edged Calgary 13-12 in overtime, with Zach Miller diving to score the game-winner at 11:05. Georgia's offense was led by Shayne Jackson (6 points), Andrew Kew (3 goals, 3 assists), and Miller (3 goals, including the decisive one).

Georgia's high-energy start to that game, fueled by a three-goal run from Miller, Seth Oakes, and Brendan Bomberry, set the tone. Despite a quieter third quarter, the Swarm rallied late, with Kew tying the game with a rocket shot in the final seconds of regulation. The dramatic finished with officials taken back a crease violation goal, two plays later Swarm sealed the game.

Georgia Swarm: Searching for 2025 Momentum

The Swarm started the season strong with a 4-0 record but have since dropped two consecutive home games to the Rochester Knighthawks and the Ottawa Black Bears. As they look to return to winning form, key defensive players Jeff Henrick and Adam Wiedemann are expected to remain sidelined due to injuries sustained in December. This leaves Georgia's defense working to rebuild its rhythm and provide strong support for goaltender Brett Dobson, who ranks fourth in the league in saves.

Offensively, the Swarm are striving to find consistency and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Lyle Thompson, currently second in the league in goal scoring, leads Georgia with 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists). Thompson has been a consistent force, averaging three goals per game over the first six games of the season-an improvement over last year's performance during the same stretch. Transition specialist Bryan Cole has also been efficient, scoring 13 goals on just 30 shots this season.

However, the Swarm's secondary scorers, including Seth Oakes, Shayne Jackson, and Andrew Kew, have been quieter than expected. To secure a win in Calgary, the Swarm will need these players to step up and help ignite the offense. With excellent ball movement and plenty of talent, Georgia has the tools to turn their fortunes around and recapture their early-season dominance.

Calgary Roughnecks: Fighting for Consistency

The Roughnecks enter the game ranked ninth in the league with a 2-2 record. They are also looking to snap a two-game losing streak after a hard-fought 11-13 loss to the Philadelphia Wings last weekend. Calgary's last game saw them hold a one-point lead going into the final six minutes before Philly mounted a four-goal run to seal the victory.

Offensively, the Roughnecks are led by Jess King, who has tallied 28 points this season. Saturday's game will mark King's 100th NLL appearance, and he is just two points shy of reaching the 500-point milestone-a feat he'll surely be chasing against the Swarm. Calgary will also rely on Curtis Dickson and Dan Dobbie, two proven goal scorers who remain central to their attack.

Defensively, the Roughnecks will aim to replicate the pressure they applied during their earlier wins. Calgary's ability to capitalize on power plays (4-for-6 against Philly) could be a key factor in this game if Georgia's discipline falters.

Two Teams, Two Losing Streaks: Who Will Break Through?

Both Georgia and Calgary enter this Week 8 matchup eager to end their losing streaks and reclaim momentum. With the Swarm's history of one-goal games the past three times played against the Roughnecks, both teams bringing intensity after back-to-back losses, one can expect gritty & high-energy game on Saturday night in Calgary.

