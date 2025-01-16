Week 8: NLL Top Things to Know

It's another jam-packed weekend of NLL action, including a battle for first place, as the Bandits host the Wings on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Rush will look to keep pace when they take on the winless Rock.

What We Learned: Week 7 - With seven games last weekend, we don't blame you if you need a refresher.

Battle for Supremacy - Facing a two-goal deficit early in the fourth quarter, the defending champion Bandits scored six goals in the period to escape with their undefeated record still in tact. They'll face their toughest test of the season when the Wings, winners of four straight, come to town on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET. The winner will move into first place (with the Rush also looking for a fifth win).

Star Power on Display in Buffalo - With a game-high 10 points in Buffalo's come-from-behind victory over Toronto, two-time MVP Dhane Smith boasts a league-best 9.5 points per game average. His 38 points on the year rank fifth in the League, despite the fact that he's played at least one fewer game than all four players ahead of him. He'll face off against two of those four - Joe Resetarits (41 PTS) and Mitch Jones (39 PTS) - when the Wings come to town this weekend.

It's Crowded at the Top - Approximately 66 miles away from the Wings-Bandits matchup, the Rock will host the Rush in search of their first win of the year. Saskatchewan is coming off a 15-9 victory over the Desert Dogs behind hat tricks from Ryan Keenan, Zach Manns, and Austin Shanks. The team hopes to improve to 5-1 and keep pace with the winner of that Philadelphia-Buffalo game.

NLL Friday Night on TSN - While much of the Week 8 conversation has centered on the three teams looking for their fifth win, the Warriors have quietly climbed to #2 in our Power Rankings, In the lone Friday night matchup of the weekend, they'll take on a Black Bears team searching for back-to-back statement wins after knocking off the Swarm in Week 7.

Warriors-Wings Game Moved to Monday - Given the Philadelphia Eagles' home playoff game, the NLL announced that Sunday's game between the Warriors and Wings will be moved to Monday at 5 pm ET. The move could be a blessing in disguise for Philadelphia, who get a day to rest between matchups against the Bandits and Warriors, the top two teams in this week's Power Rankings.

