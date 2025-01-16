Player Transactions

January 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have released Brett Manney from the Retired List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Brady Kearnan from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brady Kearnan to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Adam Noakes from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

