Albany FireWolves Sign Blake McDonald to a One-Year Contract

January 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a one-year contract with transition player Blake McDonald, pending league approval.

The Six Nations, ON native has three years of NLL experience playing two seasons for the Philadelphia Wings and most recently with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs during the 2023-2024 season. McDonald has 2 points, 55 loose balls, and 16 caused turnovers in his NLL career. He played collegiately at Davenport University, in the Ontario Jr. A league for the Six Nations Arrows, and has played 4 games with the Six Nations Snipers in the Arena Lacrosse League during the 2024-2025 season. McDonald will bring experience to a FireWolves defensive unit that has suffered several injuries.

McDonald will join the team this Saturday, January 18 as they face the Colorado Mammoth at MVP Arena at 7 pm.

Get tickets now for the FireWolves next home game! It will be Star Wars Night and fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices in the galaxy starting at $15.96! The first 1,000 fans aged 14 and under will get a laser sword! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

