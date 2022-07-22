Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ben Freeman

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ben Freeman ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Freeman, 26, returns for a second season in a Greenville sweater after amassing 32 points (10g, 22a) during the 2021-22 season. A consistent two-way player, the Falmouth, ME native produced a total of nine special team points including a team-leading three (2g, 1a) shorthanded points.

"Freeman was arguable our most improved player in his first season in the league, and we are extremely excited to have him back in Greenville next season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Ben is a great 200-foot center who plays the game the right way and can help in all situations. Freeman is a big piece to our core group for this upcoming season and will contribute heavily to our team culture."

Having won a President Cup with SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020, Freeman used his playoff experience to lead the Swamp Rabbits with six points (2g, 4a) in six games during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

