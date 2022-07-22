Jordan Muzzillo Returns for 2022-23 Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that defenseman Jordan Muzzillo has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

Muzzillo, 25, turned pro late last season after closing his collegiate career at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He appeared in nine games for the Thunder, adding two helpers.

"I'm really looking forward for the coming season," commented Muzzillo. "Being a late addition to the team last year after my collegiate career, I enjoyed my time seeing and hearing from the great fans in Wichita. I can't wait to see all of your faces back at INTRUST Bank Arena again in the fall."

A native of Capron, Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound blueliner played in 55 career games for the Nanooks, registering 11 points (1g, 10a).

Before to heading to school, he played two seasons for the North American Hockey League's Springfield Jr. Blues. Muzzillo was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Rookie Team in 2016-17. He was an alternate captain in 2017-18 and finished with 49 points (13g, 36a) in 112 games during his junior career.

ï»¿Muzzillo is the eighth player to be announced this offseason. Stay tuned to our social media channels to learn who will be the next player announced for the coming season!

