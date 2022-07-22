Worcester Railers Hc Re-Sign Defenseman Jared Brandt for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jared Brandt to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Brandt, 26, enters his second professional season after splitting last year with the Reading Royals and Worcester Railers accumulating eight points (1G, 7A) in 46 games. The 6-foot, 196lb defenseman was acquired by the Railers for future considerations from Reading on March 31st and ended the season playing nine games for Worcester tallying one assist.

Prior to pro hockey the left-handed shot defender played three seasons at Niagara University from 2018-21 registering 27 points (11G, 16A) in 82 games where he was teammates with recent signee Noah Delmas. The St. Louis, MO native spent his first season of collegiate hockey at Miami University during the 2016-17 campaign recording 10 points (3G, 7A) in 33 games.

"In his brief stint with us at the end of last season I saw a lot of promise and upside with Jared," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "Jared is a tremendous skater that will provide us with consistency on the ice. He is a very coachable player that has a ton of drive and is eager to get back to Worcester and continue to grow as a player."

The Railers have announced five players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Jared Brandt joins Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the four signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 opening weekend at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 22nd and October 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

