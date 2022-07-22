Solar Bears Acquire Jimmy Mazza

July 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired defenseman Jimmy Mazza from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations. Mazza has been added to Orlando's preseason roster for the 2022-23 season.

Mazza, 28, skated in 71 games with the Thunder during the 2021-22 campaign, leading all Adirondack players, while contributing six points (1g-5a) and 97 penalty minutes - which also led the team - along with seven fighting majors.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound blueliner has collected seven points (1g-6a) in 90 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Reading.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kings Park, N.Y. played in the collegiate ranks for Canisius College, where he skated in 141 games for the Golden Griffins program and amassed 68 points (18g-50a). Mazza helped Canisius capture the Atlantic Hockey Association regular season conference title in 2016-17.

Mazza played junior hockey with the United States Premier Hockey League's P.A.L. Junior Islanders, winning the league's Defenseman of the Year award in 2014-15. He also skated one season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 10 points (2g-8a) in 58 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.