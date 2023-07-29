Sutera Stymies Clocks as Revs Take Opener in Lexington

Lexington, KY: Tom Sutera tossed six strong innings and the York Revolution rallied to knock off the Lexington Counter Clocks, 5-4 on a sweltering Friday evening at Counter Clocks Field. The first place Revs improve to 10-5 in the second half and even their record on their western road trip.

The Revs offense was frustrated through five innings by Lexington starter Daniel Corcino who allowed only an infield hit.

Trailing 2-0, the Revs jumped on the Clocks bullpen in the sixth inning. Trent Giambrone's single to left sparked a one-out rally against right hander Raymells Rosa (1-2) and Tomo Otosaka delivered a base hit to left center. Troy Stokes Jr. whacked a game-tying two-run double through the left center gap, and Drew Mendoza roped his own RBI double to right, plating Stokes Jr. to give York a 3-2 lead.

The Revs added important insurance runs each of the following two innings.

Jacob Rhinesmith and Jhon Nunez singled to set the table in the seventh and Alexis Pantoja's fly ball advanced Rhinesmith to third. That set up Giambrone for a sac fly to right center, extending the lead to 4-2.

Nellie Rodriguez drilled a two-out RBI double to the gap in left center in the eighth, making it a 5-2 game.

Lexington pushed back as Osmy Gregorio connected on an opposite field two-run homer to right, but lefty Zach Neff buckled down to retire the next three against the heart of the order, handing a 5-4 lead to closer Will Carter in the ninth.

Brown greeted Carter with a leadoff single down the third base line, but Nunez came up with a huge caught stealing, nailing pinch runner Josue Huma for the first out. Carter retired the next two hitters on ground outs to seal the victory with his fourth save.

Sutera (7-3) won his fourth straight, limiting Lexington to just two runs on six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Sutera kept things scoreless into the fourth when Lexington scratched across the game's first two runs. Thomas Dillard's one-out single preceded a legged-out chopper off the bat of JC Encarnacion. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Logan Brown dumped a two-run single into shallow left to give the Clocks a 2-0 lead.

Sutera rebounded with scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, closed out with 4-6-3 double play grounders in both frames. Friday's outing was his longest start since June 11 as he allowed his fewest runs since May 30. He also held the opposition without a home run for the third consecutive start.

Notes: Stokes Jr.'s two-run double gives him a team-leading 61 RBI on the year including 46 RBI in just 41 games since June 11.

Up Next: The Revs and Counter Clocks play a twi-night doubleheader on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Revs will play as the home team in the opener due to a rainout in York on July 9. Revs RHP J.T. Hintzen (7-3, 4.98) squares off with righty Yeudy Garcia (3-7, 6.67) in the opener. York RHP Pedro Vasquez (4-1, 6.75) takes the ball against Lexington lefty Pat Ledet (4-5, 5.69) in the nightcap. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 4:40 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

