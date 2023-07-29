Gastonia Breaks Out Bats To Even Series
July 29, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 12-5 on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
Gastonia's offense was led by designated hitter Braxton Davidson. He finished with three hits, including a double and two home runs, driving in seven runs and scoring four times. Left fielder Pedro Gonzalez also homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Boog Powell launched a three-run home run in the game for the Ducks. The center fielder ended the night with three hits, four RBIs, a run and two stolen bases. Ruben Tejada, Carlos Castro and Jonathan Guzman added two hits apiece, with Guzman scoring a run as well.
Honey Hunters starter Zach Mort (9-2) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out three. Ducks starter Joe Iorio (3-7) took the loss, giving up eight runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings with four strikeouts.
The Ducks and Honey Hunters wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Inflatable Bats, courtesy of News 12 Long Island. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans will be invited down for a Catch on the Field from 4:10 to 4:30. After the game, fans of all ages are also invited to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (2-1, 4.03) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Honey Hunters southpaw Gunnar Kines (9-3, 3.46).
Tickets to the game, and all home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.
