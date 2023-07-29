Blue Crabs Hold on to Win, Capturing 9 of the Last 11

July 29, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Charleston, WV) After sweeping the Lexington Counter Clocks, the Crabs returned for another series with the Charleston Dirty Birds. The Blue Crabs have won four straight and eight of their last ten; a win in this game would allow them to build their largest winning streak this season.

Returning to the lineup, K.C. Hobson faced Kit Scheetz and bashed his 13th home run of the year to have it fly 406 feet; the Crabs were ahead 2-0. Khalil Lee doubled the lead when he blazed a ball that passed Telvin Nash to the wall, 4-0 was now the score.

The Charleston Dirty Birds faced Liam O'Sullivan in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs from a single and a fielder's choice. After a lengthy rain delay, the two teams returned to action in the top of the sixth, and an error by Clayton Mehlbauer allowed Southern Maryland to buy a run. Crabs led 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jalen Miller doubled off the center field wall, and the Dirty Birds chipped away with two more runs, and it was a one-run game. With the bases full of Dirty Birds, the Crabs called on Bruce Rondón to end the eighth, which he did a huge whiff.

Philip Caulfield sent a deep drive into right that deflected off the right field wall for an RBI double, with Hobson sprinting all the way home from first base. The Crabs got some breathing room, but Rondón didn't need it; he set down the Birds for Southern Maryland to get the win.

Liam O'Sullivan got another win, he is 5-0 as a Blue Crab, and Rondón has three saves in three opportunities. The Blue Crabs are now 43-38 in the year and 12-6 in the second half. The middle matchup is set for 6:35 PM, with the Crabs going with Tony Dibrell.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.