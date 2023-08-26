Sutera Stymies Birds As Revs Shut Out Charleston For Second Straight Victory

(York, Pa.): Tom Sutera spun 6.1 masterful innings as the York Revolution shut out the Charleston Dirty Birds, 2-0 on Saturday night in front of 4,912 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs have won back-to-back games and three of the last four, pushing their way back into the mix in the North Division's second half race.

After J.T. Hintzen dominated in Friday night's opener, Sutera got the ball as the Revs looked to win the series against Charleston's Danny Wirchansky.

York scored a run in the second inning to start the scoring. Jacob Rhinesmith doubled to right to lead off and Nellie Rodriguez hit a sharp ground ball to shortstop that was under the glove of Diego Goris for an error as Rhinesmith advanced to third. Jhon Nunez ripped another RBI double to left, his second in as many nights, to get the Revs on the board with a 1-0 lead.

The Revs doubled the lead an inning later as Tomo Otosaka ripped a double to right center to lead off the bottom of the third and was driven home by Drew Mendoza who smoked one to right field for an RBI single, making it 2-0 Revs.

Sutera and the bullpen did the rest, combining on the Revs' fifth shutout victory of the year (all at home) and their first since July 5 vs. Charleston. It was their third nine-inning shutout victory of the year and first since opening the home schedule with back-to-back blankings on May 5-6.

Sutera (8-6) benefited from double plays in three consecutive innings from the third through the fifth and was replaced in the seventh after a walk. Reliever Nelvin Correa got a pair of ground outs for his league-leading 15th hold as Sutera's line finished with 6.1 innings, four hits including just two after the first inning, no runs, three walks and five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.12 over his last three starts (four runs in 17.0 innings).

Wirchansky (5-5) also turned in a strong effort and was taken out after six innings, as he only gave up two runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Carlos Espinal threw the eighth for the Revs, allowing just a two-out single before getting three-hole hitter Juan Perez to ground out to first to end the inning.

Emilker Guzman gave up a leadoff single but struck out the next three in the ninth, locking down his first save of the season and 17th of his pro career, while finishing the shutout win for the Revs.

York snaps a six-series losing streak with the win, claiming their first series victory since August 1-3 at Staten Island.

