Hobson Walks It Off, Blue Crabs Victorious for Third Day in a Row

August 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Back at Regency Furniture Stadium, the Blue Crabs were set for another three-game series with the Lexington Counter Clocks. The big story was that after 66 days, the three-time Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Daryl Thompson was making a start.

Jimmy Kerrigan got Southern Maryland on the board first, blasting a solo home run over the left field wall for his fifth as a Crab, but his second in just as many days. An unearned run scored later in the fourth to tie the game from a Thomas Dillard rocket to right.

Daryl Thompson was removed from the game after six innings of work; he allowed four hits, one walk, and no strikeouts but induced two double-plays. The Counter Clocks got their first lead due to a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to inch out in front, 2-1.

Michael Baca would spark a rally for the Blue Crabs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. He got hit by a pitch, stole second, and then Jack Sundberg tied the contest with a double.

Bruce Rondón put up a zero in the top of the ninth to give the Blue Crabs a chance to walk off the Clocks. With one out, Khalil Lee blasted a ball into the right-center field gap and sprinted into third base to represent the winning run for the Crabs. Lexington intentionally walked Kerrigan to get to K.C. Hobson. On the third pitch, Hobson lined a ball into right field that landed in front of JC Encarnacion, and the Blue Crabs were walk-off winners.

The Blue Crabs kicked off the series with a 3-2 win, and with the Lancaster loss, Southern Maryland is tied for first place in the division, going to 24-18 in the second half. Liam O'Sullivan is scheduled to start in the rematch on Saturday; the contest is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and is FCA night. The Crabs will be wearing special blue jerseys today that can be purchased at the stadium.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link, FloBaseball will provide the livestream.

