Hintzen Stifles Dirty Birds as Revs Take Opener

(York, Pa.): J.T. Hintzen stifled the Charleston Dirty Birds over 7.2 innings as the York Revolution nabbed an important series opening victory, 6-3 on Friday night in front of 3,849 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs pull back within 3.5 games of first place with 22 to play in the regular season with the win.

York plated the game's first run in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with no outs via three walks from Birds starter Derrick Adams. Alejandro Rivero ripped a line drive to center for a sac fly RBI as the Revs led 1-0.

Charleston answered in the top of the third, getting a swinging bunt hit by Yefri Perez who stole second and prompted an errant throw that went into center field allowing Perez to take third with none out. Dwight Smith Jr. provided a sac fly of his own on a drive to center field, tying it at 1-1.

The Revs got some more offense in the third to take the lead for good. After a Drew Mendoza double and a Trey Martin single, the Revs had first and third with one out when Nellie Rodriguez bounced one softly to third base. Juan Perez tried to throw home to get the lead runner but threw it away as Mendoza scored to give York the lead. Richard Urena singled to right on the first pitch from Adams, bringing home Martin as the Revs led it 3-1.

Trent Giambrone led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to left center to make it 4-1 York on his 21st of the season.

The Birds cut the Revs' lead to 4-2 with two doubles off Hintzen in the sixth. Isaias Tejeda sliced an RBI double down the first base line to plate one, but a potential second run was thrown out at home on a relay from Urena at second base.

York added two insurance runs in the seventh off reliever Edison Suriel, using back-to-back two-out doubles by Urena and Jhon Nunez (RBI) both to left field. Giambrone added an infield single to plate Nunez who had stolen third base for his first steal since 2019, increasing the lead to 6-2.

Hintzen recorded the first two outs of the eighth inning but gave up a two-out double to Jalen Miller who scored on a soft single to right field by Bobby Bradley, cutting the lead to 6-3. Nelvin Correa came in and disposed of Telvin Nash via a pop up behind the pitchers' mound to end the inning.

Hintzen (8-6) finished with 7.2 innings, one out shy of matching a career-high set two starts earlier, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts which came within one of matching a career-best.

Ben Dum came in for the ninth and recorded the first two outs around a pair of walks. Will Carter put the finishing touches on the victory, inducing a soft grounder back to the mound to end the ballgame and secure the 6-3 victory.

Notes: The Revs have won two of their last three and snap a losing streak of six straight series openers, claiming their first opening game victory since August 1 at Staten Island. Hintzen threw 114 pitches (76 strikes) in the strong effort. Urena reached base all four times with two walks, an RBI single, a double, and a stolen base. Mendoza doubled twice for his fifth multi-hit game in the last six contests (13-for-24); his .346 average leads the league by nine points and his 35 doubles are within one of the league-lead.

Roster Moves: Prior to Friday's game, the Revs released RHP Cody Brittain and placed C Ryan January on the temporary inactive list, opening a roster spot for backup catcher Alfonso Reda who was signed and activated.

Up Next: The Revs will go for the series win on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. as Tom Sutera (7-6, 6.73) squares off with lefty Danny Wirchansky (5-4, 3.20). The night features Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by York College of Pennsylvania. It is York College of Pennsylvania Night with the return of Cannonball Charlie, Drone Night presented by Pennsylvania Drone Association, and the evening includes a game-worn Hat Auction presented by & to benefit the York Revolution Fan Club. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

