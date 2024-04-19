Sussex County Miners Introduce New MC and Brand Ambassador, Brianna Hentschel

April 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Sussex County, NJ - Meet our MC and Brand Ambassador, Brianna Hentschel! Brianna is a graduate of Clemson University where she received a Bachelor's degree for Marketing and a minor in Sports Communication. She has experience in the sports industry interning for FOX Sports, and working for The Clemson Insider and WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC. She is also the founder and co-host of her own podcast called For The Win. She was also a four-year member of the Division I Clemson Rally Cats Dance Team, the Association for Women in Sports Media, Clemson Marketing Association and Alpha Delta Pi.

Brianna is a hard-working, high-energy and focused individual bringing extensive knowledge of broadcasting, storytelling, producing, writing, editing and social/digital media. In her free time, if she's not at a sporting event, she enjoys the beach, playing with her goldendoodle puppy, and the gym. Brianna grew up not too far from Skylands Stadium, as her hometown is Stockholm, NJ, and she even came to a couple of Miners games as a kid. Sports has always been Brianna's passion, and we are thrilled to welcome her as a part of our Sussex County Miners team!

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

