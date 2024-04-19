4th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Announced

April 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (April 19) - Following three successful Three Rivers Celebrity Softball games and the game's star Cameron Heyward being honored as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, the fourth installment of the event has been announced by the Washington Wild Things. The club will present the 4th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by Dorin Dickerson, July 13, 2024 at Wild Things Park. Part of the proceeds at the event will once again benefit The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

"It is quite a special year to host the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game. As the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, it is going to be a great opportunity to further celebrate Cam's efforts in the region. We look forward to announcing our roster of participants and watching them battle it out on the diamond. Our goal is to sell out the event once again and set another record of funds raised to support The Heyward House's initiatives.

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area, which includes Y108, 93.7 The Fan, KDKA-AM, WAMO 107.3 and Star 100.7, will once again be a media partner of the Wild Things for the event.

Dickerson will host the event once again, with an array of celebrities and Pittsburgh figures competing in the game and being a part of the festivities. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. that evening. Guests will be announced periodically on the Wild Things' social media platforms, and you'll be able to find a full and updated list of participants on the Wild Things' website version of this story as well. That includes the game's format and more.

"It's crazy to think we are in year four! I hope you all are excited for what we have planned this year," said Dickerson. "The city of Pittsburgh is so fortunate to have a guy like Cam Heyward who is a potential hall of famer on the field for the Steelers and a hall of fame person off the field. We are proud to raise money for the Heyward Foundation."

The Heyward House will once again be involved and be the main beneficiary as well.

"Get your popcorn ready! The Heyward House is so excited for the 4th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game," said Heyward House executive director Charlotte Heyward. "Join Cam and his friends for a day of fun and laughs."

Tickets for the 4th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game are $15 and are available.

