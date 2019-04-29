Survance Jr.'s Homer Paces Sixers at Lake Elsinore

The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino downed the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-2 at the Diamond on Saturday and evened a three-game set at a game apiece. Inland Empire (11-12) took the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from Kyle Survance Jr while RHP Jake Lee (1-0) was strong in his Cal League debut earning the win for the Sixers.

The Storm (11-12) took a lead in the first against Sixers' starter Cooper Criswell but Inland Empire tied the game in the top of the fifth when SS Leonardo Rivas drilled a solo homer, his second of the season, out to left field off Aaron Leasher (0-3). The Storm answered in the home half on Gabriel Arias' RBI double against Lee to recapture the lead 2-1. Lee was stellar for the 66ers however, as the righty who was promoted from Low-A Burlington earlier in the day, tossed four innings giving up the one run on two hits and a walk with seven Ks. Inland Empire took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Survance drilled his two-run shot off the video board in right-center. Survance, who did not play in 2018, notched his first dinger for the Sixers since 9/3/17 at Lancaster. Inland Empire tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth on an RBI double for Franklin Torres, RBI single from Torii Hunter Jr. and sac fly from Kevin Williams Jr. Austin Warren tossed a scoreless bottom the ninth striking out the side. Of note, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Criswell loaded the bases in a 1-0 game and righty Erik Manoah Jr. relieved hit. Manoah fell behind Jeisson Rosario 3-0 before coming back and striking him out to end the threat. Rivas finished 2-for-3 with the homer, two walks and a stolen bag.

