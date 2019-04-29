San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: May 3 - May 5

April 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants return home for an action-packed weekend series from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5. The Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) make their first visit of the season to San Jose for an exciting three game series. The brief homestand includes the first San Jose Churros night of the year, STAR WARS™ Night, postgame fireworks, our inaugural Pints and Poses, two jersey auctions and more.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the stadium Box Office or by going online to sjgiants.com. Below is a complete list of events and promotions.

Friday, May 3 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

San Jose Churros Night: As an homage to the beloved ballpark treat and stadium vendor, the San Jose Giants become the San Jose Churros on four select nights throughout the season. Enjoy a re-branded evening, special jerseys, giveaways and, of course, a delicious churro. Be one of the first 100 fans through the gates, and your churro is on us! | More Info

San Jose Churros Jersey Auction: The San Jose Churros will wear special Churros jerseys which fans can bid on throughout the season. Winning bidders receive the jerseys directly from the players after the final Churros Night on August 10.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game and enjoy a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

KRTY Family Friday: Visit KRTY.com for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code KRTY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special KRTY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By KRTY

Saturday, May 4 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

STAR WARS™ Night: In a ballpark not so far, far away...The San Jose Giants are hosting their sixth annual STAR WARS Night. STAR WARS characters will take over the ballpark, young Padawans will be gifted light swords and the team will wear special STAR WARS jerseys which wookies and droids can bid on. Dress like your favorite STAR WARS character and receive two free future game tickets. May the Fourth be with you!

Light Sword Giveaway: The first 200 young padawans (12 and under) through the gates receive their very own light sword; perfect for enjoying Star Wars Night! May the Force be with you.

STAR WARS™ Night Jersey Auction: The San Jose Giants will wear special STAR WARS jerseys which fans can bid on throughout the game. Winning bidders receive the jerseys after the game directly from the players.

Special Event Ticket: STAR WARS™ Experience and Decals: Enjoy the ultimate STAR WARS Experience with this Special Event Ticket. This ticket includes an early entry meet and greet session with STAR WARS replica characters, a meal from Tattoine Mike's BBQ and take-home STAR WARS multi-use decals! | More Info

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Mix 106 Saturday in the Park: Visit MyMix106.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code MIX at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special MIX Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By MIX 106

Sunday, May 5 (1:00 PM: Main Gates 12:00 PM STH Gates: 11:45 AM)

Pints and Poses: Join us in the City National Futures Club for our fist ever pints and poses. Enjoy a yoga class, courtesy of CorePower Yoga from 11 AM - 12PM, followed by 90 minutes of an unlimited Turkey Mike's BBQ buffet and beverages! Please note that you must bring your own yoga mat and any other yoga accessories. Namaste! | More Info

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice.

BAY Giant Sunday: Visit www.945bayfm.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code BAY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special BAY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By BAY FM

Aquafina Sunday Funday: The San Jose Giants and Aquafina have teamed to present a Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack which includes: 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Aquafina or Pepsi soft drinks all for just $44! Visit sjgiants.com/tickets and enter the promo code AQUAFINA to redeem this special Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack at checkout. Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call.

Watch on MiLB.TV: The San Jose Giants are on MiLB.TV for the 2019 season. Fans who cannot make it to out to the ballpark can now enjoy all San Jose Giants home baseball games for a monthly subscription of $12.99 or purchase the yearly MiLB.TV subscription for a price of $49.99. Use the promo code 'GIANTS' for an additional $10 off. All home games will be streamed live and are available on demand. With a subscription fans will also receive access to more than 5,500 Minor League games so that they'll never miss a pitch, a prospect or a promotion. For more details and to sign up for the subscription, fans should log on to sjgiants.com and click on MiLB.TV.

Streaming Live: Every Giants game can be heard live on the San Jose Giants official website at sjgiants.com. Joe Ritzo is behind the microphone as the voice of the Giants. Fans can also find team information such as updated rosters, statistics, game notes, and news by visiting the website.

Listen at the ballpark on 92.9 FM: Listen to the game at the ballpark. Tune into 92.9 FM inside the main seating bowl to listen to the live radio broadcast.

