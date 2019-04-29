66ers Lose at Lake Elsinore 2-1 in Series Opener

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino scored a run in the first inning of Friday's series opener at Lake Elsinore and it nearly held up. Unfortunately for the Sixers Jack Suwinski's seventh inning two-out, two-run double overcame Inalnd Empire's (10-12) tally for a 2-1 win. The 66ers fell to 4-8 against Lake Elsinore (11-11) on the young campaign.

Inland Empire got a one-out hit from Franklin Torres in the first, he finished 2-for4 on the night (the Sixers' lone multi-hit game). A ground out moved him to second and then a pair of wild pitches from Storm starter Ronald Bolaños sent him home for the lone run the Sixers would scratch. Bolaños went 6.0 IP allowing the one run, three hits, one walk and six Ks in a no-decision and had a stretch of 12-in-a-row retired. IE starter Travis Herrin tossed 4.1 shutout frames surrendering three hits and one walk with four Ks. Storm 2B Eguy Rosario opened the seventh with a single and then Michael Santos (0-1), in his 66ers' season-debut, hit Jalen Washington. After getting the next two outs, Santos could not retire Suwinski who delivered what proved to be the game-winning two-RBI double just out of the reach of Sixers' CF Kyle Survance's dive. Steven Wilson (1-0) was credited with the win for two scoreless frames out of the pen and JC Cosme earned his first save with a perfect ninth.

The series continues at Lake Elsinore on Saturday at 6:00 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

