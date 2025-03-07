Surging Cats Scorch Phoenix 4-1

March 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats incredible late-season surge produced another victory Friday Night in Sherbrooke, 4-1 over the hometown Phoenix before 3,600 fans at Palais des Sports Leopold-Drolet.

Moncton was leading 2-1 after two periods and iced the win with 3rd period goals from Etienne Morin (13th), and Markus Vidicek - his 36th into an empty net to nail down the Cats' 47th win and 9th straight. Vidicek added two assists for a 3-point game and extended his amazing goal-scoring streak to a CHL-best ten games along with an 11-game points streak.

Team scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers opened scoring with his 34th of the season and Alex Mercier notched his 22nd. Juraj Pekarcik added a pair of assists.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau was 2nd Star & made several spectacular saves for the Wildcats in logging the win.

The Cats now face the Armada in Boisbriand Saturday at 5pm Atlantic to wind up the last Quebec road trip before the Playoffs.

Three Stars:

#88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

#60 MATHIS ROUSSEAU

Thomas Rousseau, SHE

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Cats Radio Network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston

