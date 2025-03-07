Kennedy's Hat Trick Propels Moose to Huge Win

March 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Quinn Kennedy had his biggest game as a member of the Mooseheads by scoring a hat trick and leading the way in a 5-3 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs to secure a massive two points in the race to clinch a playoff berth.

Halifax erased an early two-nothing deficit and outshot the hometown Sea Dogs 35-22 on wrestling night at TD Station where actors staged a beatdown of a fan dressed in Mooseheads gear at centre ice prior to puck drop. Kennedy was joined on the scoreboard by Antoine Fontaine and Shawn Carrier - who capped off the five-goal outburst with a big-time play to cut through a pair of defenders and buried his shot for a two-goal advantage midway through the final period.

With the win, the Mooseheads moved five points ahead of the Sea Dogs in the standings and will remain in 15th place overall with a grasp on the second-to-last playoff spot in the league. Gatineau sits between the teams and are two points ahead of Saint John for the final berth in the postseason.

The matchup was the first of back-to-back night battles between the Herd and the Dogs who will square off again on Saturday at 7pm in front of a big crowd at Scotiabank Centre.

Brady Schultz picked up a pair of assists in the victory to increase his career point total to 147 and just three back of Konrad Abeltshauser's franchise record for career points by a defenceman. There are six games remaining on the regular season schedule for Halifax.

Other players to notch assists for the Herd were Carrier, Danny Walters, Amelio Santini, Liam Kilfoil, Braeden MacPhee and Mathieu Taillefer. Saint John had two goals from Ben Cross and one from Matthew MacLean, a defenceman who dressed as a forward due to injuries and scored his first goal of the season on his first shift as a forward.

Jacob Steinman picked up his 28th win of the season with 19 saves. Kennedy was the first star while Carrier was impressive in the victory with two points and four hits.

