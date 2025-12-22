Mooseheads Acquire Picks for Veteran Taillefer

The Halifax Mooseheads made their second trade in a week on Monday when General Manager Cam Russell acquired 2nd, 3rd and 5th round draft picks in 2027 from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Mathieu Taillefer.

The veteran blue-liner from Richelieu, QC was named an Alternate Captain for the Mooseheads this season and scored one goal and three assists in 21 games played. He has been out since late November with a lower body injury and now gets the chance to play for the QMJHL team closest to his hometown. The Armada sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 19-8-4-0 and are expected to be a major contender for the Gilles Courteau Trophy this season. Taillefer was a fourth round pick by Halifax in 2022 but did not join the team until part way through last season following the NCAA rule change. He is committed to play for the University of Massachusetts next season.

The QMJHL trade period runs until January 6th.

The next game for the Mooseheads will be held on Sunday, December 28th at 3pm against the Newfoundland Regiment, while the Herd will also host Cape Breton as part of the annual New Year's back-to-back against the Eagles on Tuesday, December 30th at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







