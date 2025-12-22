FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 14

Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from December 15 to 21.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

_

FORWARDS:

Philippe VEILLEUX | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-3G-5A, -2

Nathan LECOMPTE | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-3G-3A, +5

Émile GUITÉ | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-4G-2A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Tomas LAVOIE | Cape Breton Eagles | 2GP-3G-2A, +3

Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-0G-6A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Raphaël PRÉCOURT | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2-0-0-0, .940%, 1.50







