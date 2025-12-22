Tomas Lavoie Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Tomas Lavoie

Published on December 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is former Cape Breton Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie.

In a pair of road games, the 19-year-old from Repentigny, Quebec scored three times and added a pair of assists as the Eagles went 2-0 on the week entering the holiday break.

On Wednesday in Charlottetown, Lavoie assisted on the goal that would send a back-and-forth contest into extra time. By the time the annual Islanders' School Day game was over, Cape Breton had emerged with a 5-4 shootout triumph.

On Thursday night in Moncton, Lavoie would end his Eagles career in spectacular fashion. After scoring his first career QMJHL hat trick, the former Eagles' captain added an assist on the game winning goal with 57 seconds remaining in regulation to propel the Eagles to a 4-3 victory over the red hot Wildcats. The Eagles are no slouches themselves, having won nine of their last ten.

Originally drafted first overall by Cape Breton at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Lavoie, sits ninth among league defenseman with 21 points (5-16) in 24 games.

Chosen by the Utah Mammoth in the third round at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Lavoie now makes his way to the league leading Chicoutimi Sagueneens, who finalized a deal for the fourth-year blueliner on Friday.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







