Surge Score a Lot, Travelers Score More

WICHITA, KS - Anthony Prato and Seth Gray both had two RBIs and Jake Rucker had a home run, but that was not enough to hold back the Travelers. The Wind Surge lost the game 10-14. The series with Arkansas is now tied at 2-2.

Neither team took long to score as they both scored two runs in the second. Seth Gray got the Surge started with a double RBI single line drive to right field.

The third inning was a monster inning, both teams sent at least nine batters to the plate. The teams each scored four runs making it a tie game with the score sitting at six.

Jake Rucker hit a solo bomb home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Surge would stay competitive the rest of the game up until the eighth inning when the Travelers pulled ahead and put three runs on the Surge. Wichita mustered a single run in the bottom of the ninth when Patrick Winkle hit a line drive into right field and drove in a RBI, but it was not enough.

The Wind Surge had ten runs on 11 hits this evening. They also had three errors attributed to them. The Travelers had 14 runs on 15 hits tonight and received no errors.

The scoring was fueled by walks delivered by both bull pens. Neither starting pitcher made it more than two innings. After coming off the previous game where the Wind Surge did not walk a single batter, they proceeded to walk 11 of the Travelers batters tonight.

The Surge fall to 17-19 for the season and the Travelers improve to 24-13. Two more games remain in the series at home for Wichita.

NOTES - Alex Isola has reached base in 16 consecutive games and extended his hitting streak and run scoring streak to seven games. The gametime of 3:32 is the longest of the season. The teams combined to walk 19 hitters in the game, the eleven walks by Wichita were a season high.

UPCOMING - The Wind surge continue their six game home series on Saturday. The Surge will start LH Aaron Rozek against RH Juan Mercedes for the Arkansas Travelers at 6:05 PM.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

