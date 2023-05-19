Komar Goes 7 Innings, But Naturals Take 5-3 Win

May 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springdale, AR - RHP Brandon Komar matched a career-high with 7.0 innings for the Springfield Cardinals (15-22), but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-19) claimed the 5-3 win in game four of the series at Arvest Ballpark on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Yefri Del Rosario (3-0)

L - RHP Brandon Komar (1-4)

S - RHP Steven Cruz (3)

Notables:

RHP Brandon Komar dealt his second 7.0-inning start of the season, allowing just three runs on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts... 1B Chandler Redmond went 2x4 with his league-leading 34th RBI... CF Mike Antico went 2x4 with two runs and a steal.

On Deck:

-Saturday, May 20, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira @ NWA RHP Andrew Hoffmann

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.