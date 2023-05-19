Memorial Day Homestand Begins Tuesday, May 23rd

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd for their fourth homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, May 23rd until Sunday, May 28th.

Tuesday, May 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, May 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Flying Chanclas Mug Giveaway - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 1,500 fans will receive this souvenir mug.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, May 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bud Light Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy a terrific fireworks display!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Goodwill Donation Day - In a partnership with Goodwill, fans who donate gently used items will receive two tickets to a future Missions game.

Sunday, May 28 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Sunday - Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive one free ticket to Six Flags!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, group tickets, and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season and fans can purchase tickets at the box office using a credit card. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

