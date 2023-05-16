Surge Keep Streak Alive in Return Home

WICHITA, KS - 11 hits, six runs and a lot of heart is what the Wichita Wind Surge put on display for their home crowd. In the first game of a six-game home stint the Wind Surge kept their winning streak alive. They have now won a season high six in a row. First place Arkansas had its seven game win streak end.

Arkansas started the game with a two-run homer from Isiah Gilliam when he drove in Robbie Tenerowicz.

The Surge answered right back in the bottom of the second. Alerick Soularie hit a line drive RBI out to right field that brought in David Banuelos.

The scoring did not stop for the Surge. They took the lead in the third inning as Alex Isola crushed a ball out into the berm in left field that drove in Will Holland. The score was now 3-2, but not for long.

A tough couple of throws and an error from third baseman Yunior Severino allowed the Travelers to steal the lead back. They secured two runs of their own in the top of the fifth which brought the score to 3-4.

Half an inning later, in the bottom of the fifth, the Surge struck gold again. There was no hesitation in Brooks Lee as he rocketed a ball for a two-shot home run that brought in Will Holland. The lead was once again with the Wind Surge as it was now 5-4.

In the bottom of the 8th the Surge decided they wanted to put the game away. Jake Rucker hit a line drive for a double out into left field and drove in Brooks Lee for an RBI. The score of 6-4 would go on to be the final score as the Surge won.

The winning pitcher was Chad Donato in relief and the losing pitcher was Kyle Tyler.

NOTES - Alerick Soularie and DaShawn Keirsey, Jr extended their hitting streaks to seven games.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and the Travelers continue the series Wednesday at 7:05 PM CDT at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will start RH Carlos Luna vs RH Bryan Woo.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, May 17 vs Arkansas Travelers

