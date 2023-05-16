Cody Bradford Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Cody Bradford made his MLB debut on May 15th with the Texas Rangers when they took on the Atlanta Braves.

In his debut, Bradford threw five innings, allowing six runs to Atlanta.

The Aledo, Texas native joined the RoughRiders initially in 2021, making his last seven starts of the season with Frisco and going 2-0 with a 3.89 ERA before spending all of 2022 in Double-A as well. That season, he went 10-7 with a 5.01 ERA, striking out 124 batters in 118.2 IP to only 33 walks. Over his last 12 starts (from July 5th on), he went 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA and went 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA over his last seven starts.

In the RoughRiders' 2022 championship run, Bradford threw six shutout innings in game two of the Division Series against San Antonio, striking out nine and allowing just two hits in a series-clinching 5-2 victory.

Originally a sixth-round pick out of Baylor University in 2019, Bradford attended Aledo High School.

Bradford becomes the 191st former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the second member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023, joining pitcher Mason Englert.

