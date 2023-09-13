Surge Give Up Close Game at Riverfront

September 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Wichita jumped out to an early lead but they could not build on the early momentum and only scored the one run all game. The Midland RockHounds came from behind late and defeated the Wind Surge by the score of 2-1. Midland leads the series after taking the first two games.

The Wind Surge took an early one run lead in the bottom of the second. Ben Ross came to the plate with a runner on third and two outs. The count was full when he hit a soft ground ball straight up the middle and hustled to first for a clutch RBI single.

Midland tied the ballgame up after going scoreless in their first six innings. Brayan Buelvas hit a solo home run for the RockHounds on a fly ball to left center field.

Midland took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. William Simoneit hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to center field. A run was able to reach home and the RockHounds had a one run lead.

Pierson Ohl made his 14th start on the mound for the Wind Surge this season. He pitched five and one third scoreless innings where he only gave up three hits. He struck out five batters and walked one. Sean Mooney was credited with the loss in his first decision of the year and his record falls to (0-1).

The Corpus Christi Hooks starting pitcher Jack Perkins pitched six innings. He gave up one run off four hits. Perkins struck out six batters and walked two. Jasseel De La Cruz earned the win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fell to (34-31, 62-71) and the Midland RockHounds improved to (36-29, 68-66).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo extended his reached base streak to 27 consecutive games. The streak is the longest of any Wind Surge player this season.

BROADCAST: MiLB First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host their last six-game home series of the regular season. Game three will be played on Thursday, September 13th and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM. RH Travis Adams will take the mound for the Wind Surge and LH Brady Basso will be the starting pitcher for the RockHounds.

HUNT FOR THE POSTSEASON - The Wind Surge fell to two games behind Springfield with tonight's loss.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.