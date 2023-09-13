Langford Homers Twice, Frisco Wins Big

AMARILLO, Texas - Wyatt Langford homered twice, including a go-ahead home run, propelling the Frisco RoughRiders to a 10-1 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday from HODGETOWN.

Langford also walked twice and was only retired in one of his five plate appearances. His two-run homer in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie. He launched a solo shot in the eighth inning to score the 10th run for Frisco (32-33, 63-70). His two walks and his second home run were all on 3-2 pitches.

Langford homered on Tuesday for his first Double-A long ball and now has ten hits with three doubles and two homers in eight games with the Riders.

Amarillo (40-25, 74-60) tied the game in the first inning on a solo home run but did not score again the rest of the game.

Dane Acker lasted four innings in his start for Frisco, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.

Aidan Anderson tossed two innings without a score, followed by two more scoreless frames from Triston Polley (3-3) to earn the win.

Josh Hatcher racked up three hits and a walk, including an RBI single in the third and a leadoff double in the fifth. He scored in the fifth on Chris Seise's RBI ground ball.

Kellen Strahm went 3-for-4 on Wednesday with a double. He put the RoughRiders ahead in the first inning on a sac fly to score Rodriguez. Strahm doubled in the sixth inning and scored on Aaron Zavala's two-run double.

Keyber Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs. His first run came when he singled to set up Langford's two-run homer.

After being limited to four hits on Tuesday, Frisco rallied for 12 hits in the second game of the series. All three of Frisco's home runs this series belong to Wyatt Langford.

Gunnar Groen (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut, conceding three earned runs and six hits in three innings.

The Riders continue the six-game series in Amarillo with a 6:35 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 13th. RHP Seth Nordlin (2-6, 6.01 ERA) takes the ball for Frisco. Amarillo will start LHP Yu-Min Lin (4-2, 4.67 ERA).

