Sod Poodles Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

September 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles officially punched their ticket to the Texas League Playoffs by winning the South Division's second half with their 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders last night. Amarillo will face the San Antonio Missions in the Texas League South Division Championship beginning Tuesday, September 19 at HODGETOWN with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets for game one against the Missions are available online HERE or in person by visiting the HODGETOWN Box Office. The Box Office will be open starting at 10 a.m. through the end of the game for the remainder of the week and then from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, September 18. Tickets are also available for purchase over the phone by calling (806) 803-9547. Limited group and hospitality options for the playoffs are available. For more information, please feel free to call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

The Texas League Playoffs are two best-of-three series. The first and second-half winners of each division will face off before the Texas League Championship series begins on Sunday, September 24. The Sod Poodles, San Antonio Missions, and Arkansas Travelers have already secured their spot with the second-half winner in the North Division still to be decided. A full schedule breakdown of the Texas League Playoffs can be found below:

Sunday, September 17 - Final day of the 2023 regular season

Monday, September 18 - Off Day

Tuesday, September 19 - Game 1 vs. San Antonio

Wednesday, September 20 - Off Day

Thursday, September 21 - Game 2 at San Antonio

Friday, September 22 - Game 3 at San Antonio* (If necessary)

Saturday, September 23 - Off Day

Sunday, September 24 - Game 1 of Texas League Championship Series at North Division Winner

Monday, September 25 - Off Day

Tuesday, September 26 - Game 2 of Texas League Championship at South Division Winner

Wednesday, September 27 - Game 3 of Texas League Championship at South Division Winner (If necessary)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 13, 2023

Sod Poodles Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.