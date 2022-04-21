Support Local: Shaw Park to Serve Manitoba-Made Beer Exclusively in 2022

April 21, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are excited to announce that all beer available at Shaw Park this season will be brewed exclusively in Manitoba.

For the first time in the club's 29-year history, all canned and draught beer throughout the ballpark will be 100 percent Manitoba-made.

Shaw Park Craft Beer Corner

"Since day one in 1994, the Goldeyes have been proud to support local businesses and are taking it to a new level in 2022," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "There are so many great craft breweries in Manitoba, and the Goldeyes are excited to showcase as many of them as possible this season."

Canned beer from Fort Garry Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Little Brown Jug Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Torque Brewing (Winnipeg), and Trans Canada Brewing Company (Winnipeg) will be available at bar locations and via beer tubs throughout Shaw Park.

"Fort Garry Brewing has been a proud partner of the Winnipeg Goldeyes since 2003, and we are thrilled to be able to continue this strategic partnership into the 2022 season and beyond," said Scott Shupeniuk. "We applaud their decision to shift to 100 percent local in the beer category, a change that will be well received by fans and facilitate further growth of local craft beer in the province."

Shaw Park's Craft Beer Corner will offer a rotating lineup of draught beer from eight additional local craft breweries (full schedule below). Barn Hammer Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Black Wheat Brewing (Brandon), Dastardly Villain Brewing Company (Winnipeg), Interlake Brewing Co. (Gimli), Kilter Brewing Co. (Winnipeg), Nonsuch Brewing Co. (Winnipeg), Oxus Brewing Company (Winnipeg), and Sookram's Brewing Company (Winnipeg) will join Fort Garry Brewing Company, Little Brown Jug Brewing Company, Torque Brewing, and Trans Canada Brewing Company in the rotation of draught beers.

"The Goldeyes have gone to bat for the local craft beer industry, first through the Craft Beer Corner, and now with this partnership to serve only local beer at Shaw Park, including Little Brown Jug," said Kevin Selch. "Winnipeggers are loyal Goldeyes fans ready to root-root-root for the home team, and this year with a local beer in hand. Way to hit it out of the park, Goldeyes!"

First opened in 2018, Shaw Park's Craft Beer Corner is an open-access ballpark destination located behind Sections A and B down the left field line. The area features more than 100 feet of steel bar top space, as well as elevated tables and chairback stools that offer fans unique views of the playing field and city landscape.

"After a long winter, we are very excited to play ball with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, who are great supporters of local craft beer," said Adam Olson of Torque Brewing.

The Goldeyes are also excited to introduce the Goldeyes "Beer Bat" for the 2022 season. The hollowed-out, 26 oz. plastic baseball bat can be purchased at the Craft Beer Corner, and will allow fans to enjoy their favourite draught beers in style all season.

"There has never been a better time to support local business, and we are honoured to be included alongside some great craft breweries in Manitoba," added Will Lisson of Trans Canada Brewing Company. "We can't wait for people to enjoy a local beer while attending one of the city's best summer activities!"

Between canned and draught offerings, a variety of 18 different Manitoba-made craft beers will be available at each Winnipeg Goldeyes' home game.

2022 Shaw Park Craft Beer Corner Draught Schedule

May 13th-June 5th: Fort Garry Brewing Company, Trans Canada Brewing Company, Interlake Brewing Co., Sookram's Brewing Company

June 13th-July 10th: Fort Garry Brewing Company, Torque Brewing, Trans Canada Brewing Company, Barn Hammer Brewing Company

July 14th-July 31st: Fort Garry Brewing Company, Torque Brewing, Nonsuch Brewing Co., Oxus Brewing Company

August 8th-August 18th: Fort Garry Brewing Company, Little Brown Jug Brewing Company, Trans Canada Brewing Company, Kilter Brewing Co.

August 29th-September 5th: Fort Garry Brewing Company, Little Brown Jug Brewing Company, Black Wheat Brewing, Dastardly Villain Brewing Company

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park. Individual tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, April 26th.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

