Single-Game Tickets for Sioux Falls Canaries 2022 Season Are Now Live

April 21, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Single-game 2022 Sioux Falls Canaries tickets are now LIVE! Who's ready to come party with us?! Our home opener is Friday, May 20th and our season finale is Sept. 1!

We have 50 games - 50 opportunities to have the most fun you'll have all summer long! We're here to put smiles on your face and make magnificent memories. It's not just a game, it's an experience, making you feel the same way you feel during a trip to the state or county fair!

It's our 30th season, and we'll be partying like it's 1993, with throwback prices and 90's music and entertainment on select nights. We've added plenty of new features to the park while keeping your favorite things in place.

We have fun for all ages, from a playground and bounce houses for your kids to play while parents and grandparents enjoy the game, to an inflatable pitching speed machine to test anyone's arm strength.We have a fresh new food menu, and fresher food, featuring all the classics and plenty of new flare, thanks to our new in-house chef who will make you make sure you come to the game on an empty stomach!

And we're going to make you laugh, sing, and dance by bringing plenty of hair-raising, smile-inducing entertainment that includes:

FOUR BOBBLEHEAD NIGHTS, featuring our Mount Rushmore of Sitcom bobbleheads!

First Responders Night, Educators Night, and Military Night (free tickets with I.D.)!

The 2nd Annual Dad Bod Olympics on Beer, Bacon and BBQ Day!

Superhero Sunday and Princess and Pirates Day!

Sandlot Night (discounts for Little League and SEBA player groups)!

Beer League Softball Night (discounts for local softball players!)

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!

Negro League Appreciation Night, Sioux Falls Pride Night, and a "Festival of Cultures!"

Bark in the Park Day (free admission for dogs)!

Faith and Family Day!

Thursdays are for throwback ticket and menu prices and beer specials! Fridays are for free fireworks after the game! Saturdays always feature something exciting! And Sundays are Sunday Family Fun Days, with special family group ticket and concession discounts, where everyone can play catch in the outfield before the game and run the bases after the game!

