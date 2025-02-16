Supernovas Sweep Mojo for Third Straight Win, Draw 12,768 Fans for Second Largest Crowd in U.S. Pro Volleyball History

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, dominated the San Diego Mojo (3-7) in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 sweep Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center for the team's third-straight win.

The Supernovas (7-3) - who have won five of their last six matches - hosted 12,768 fans which is the second most-attended U.S. Pro Volleyball match in history. All four of Omaha's 2025 home matches rank among the top six in overall attendance, including the three largest crowds. With Sunday's crowd, the Supernovas now hold the top 11 most-attended U.S. Pro Volleyball matches.

Omaha outside hitter Reagan Cooper continued her impressive run of offense, producing a match-high 11 points with 10 kills on a .444 hitting percentage. She also added six digs with a block. Fellow pin hitter Brooke Nuneviller chipped in nine kills along with her first ace of the season. Opposite Emily Londot made her third career pro start, posting seven kills, eight digs and three blocks for 10 points on the afternoon.

Omaha middle blocker Kayla Caffey had five kills with a pair of blocks and digs. Although, her best display came from the service line, putting constant pressure on the Mojo serve receive which included an ace. Kaitlyn Hord recorded three kills and added to her league-leading block total with four stuffs. Rookie Toyosi Onabanjo saw action late in the third set, putting down three kills on three swings.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson dished out 34 assists and 10 digs for a double-double, which also included a trio of kills. Libero and 2025 PVF All-Star Camila Gómez finished with nine digs and two assists.

The Supernovas hit .299 as a team with 42 kills and only 10 hitting errors. Omaha posted 10 blocks alongside a pair of aces.

San Diego was led by Kayla Lund who had a team-high 10 kills on a .320 clip with nine digs. The Mojo was limited to a .170 team hitting percentage with three blocks and one ace.

Omaha faces San Diego for the second-straight match on Thursday, February 20, but this time on the road. First serve at Viejas Arena is set for 9:05 p.m. CST with the match set to be streamed on VBTV. The Supernovas are next at home for a pair of matches against the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. CST followed by a rematch with the Indy Ignite on Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. CST.

Key Stats

The Supernovas earned their league-leading fifth sweep of the season. Omaha recorded six sweeps during the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn earned her 100th career win as a head coach on Sunday. She posted 76 wins as head coach for Texas A&M from 2018-2022 before coming to Omaha, where she's won 24 matches with the Supernovas, including the 2024 PVF title.

Reagan Cooper hit a season-high .444 marking the fifth time in the last six matches the second-year pro has recorded a clip of .345 or above.

Kaitlyn Hord kept her PVF block lead with four stuffs to put her season total at 33. She's also tied for the league lead in blocks per set at 0.94. She's had four matches this season with four or more blocks, including a season-high seven in the season opener against Atlanta.

With 11 digs on Sunday, Brooke Nuneviller has now recorded double-digit digs in nine of the 10 matches this year.

Set 1: Caffey got the Supernovas rolling with the first kill of the night, but the Mojo quickly answered with kills from Lauren Page and Lund. A Mojo serving error leveled the score at 3-3 before Londot took charge, racking up three early kills to account for half of Omaha's first six points. Nuneviller and Caffey added kills, while Valentín-Anderson chipped in two of her own, pushing the lead to 10-6 and forcing an early San Diego timeout. Nuneviller kept the momentum going with a kill out of the break, but Rainelle Jones stopped the run with a kill of her own. Omaha answered with a kill from Cooper and a block from Hord before three straight Supernovas' errors cut the lead to 14-11. Nuneviller forced the Mojo into their second timeout with another kill. Out of the break, the Mojo found a rhythm with kills from Page, Lund, and Kendra Dahlke. Cooper fired back with a kill before Lund's block made it 19-14. Elise McGhee and Ronika Stone added a kill and a block to make it 21-18. Nuneviller and Londot delivered a kill each to bring up set point at 24-20. Page managed a late kill for Mojo, but an attacking error sealed a 25-21 Omaha win.

Omaha hit .275 in the set, with Nuneviller leading the charge with four kills on a .444 clip. San Diego posted a .212 hitting percentage, with Lund and Page having three kills each.

Set 2: Omaha raced out to a 4-0 start behind a Nuneviller ace, Cooper kill, and back-to-back points from Caffey. Dahlke got the Mojo on the board with their first point of the set. Cooper fired back with a kill and Caffey delivered an ace to force San Diego into an early timeout. Page responded with a kill to cut the deficit to 6-2, but Hord quickly answered with one of her own to keep the Supernovas in control. After the two teams traded errors, Maya Tabron found the floor with a kill for the Mojo. Caffey came up big at the net with a block to extend Omaha's lead to 13-6. A couple of Supernovas' errors brought the Mojo to 14-9, but Hord answered with a kill and a block to push the lead to 16-9 and force San Diego another timeout. Out of the break, Stone sparked the Mojo with a kill and a block, and Lund dropped in an ace to narrow the gap to 19-15. Nuneviller went off for three kills, with Cooper adding another to make it 22-16. Tabron halted the run with a kill, but Caffey and Cooper closed the set with a kill apiece, securing a 25-19 Supernovas win.

The Supernovas hit .300 in the set, with Cooper leading the way with four kills on an impressive .800 clip. The Mojo finished with a .133 hitting percentage.

Set 3: The set began with both teams trading early attacking errors. From there, the Supernovas unleashed a dominant seven-point run, with kills from Hord, Londot, Valentín-Anderson, Cooper, and a block from Hord. Tabron stopped the run with a kill for San Diego, but Londot quickly responded with a kill of her own. Mojo's Tabron and Lund strung together consecutive kills to keep the gap manageable, but two blocks from Londot and Hord stretched the lead to 11-5. Stone and former Nebraska volleyball player Leyla Blackwell responded with back-to-back kills for the Mojo, but Cooper found the floor again, and Onabanjo notched her first kill of the night, extending the lead to 16-9. Cooper came out of the break with a block, but Tabron kept Mojo alive with another kill. The two teams traded kills throughout the remainder of the set. Kelsie Payne made her mark late, registering her first kill of the match before slamming down the final point to secure a 25-18 Supernovas victory.

Omaha hit .324 in the set, with Onabanjo putting away three kills on three swings. San Diego posted a .163 hitting percentage, with Tabron recording five kills.

