Mojo Drop Three-Setter at Omaha

February 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The San Diego Mojo dropped a three-set decision to the Omaha Supernovas, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, on Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center. San Diego falls to 3-7 on the year with Omaha improving to 7-3.

Kayla Lund led San Diego with 11 points, posting 10 kills and one service ace, while outside hitter Maya Tabron tallied nine kills and opposite Lauren Page added seven. Libero Shara Venegas had a match-high 14 digs for the Mojo, her seventh match this season with at least 13 digs, and setter Sarah Sponcil had a season-high 20 assists.

After trading the first 12 points, the Novas strung together five-straight points to take a commanding 11-6, holding the five-point advantage into the media timeout, 16-11. The Mojo fought back out of the break, taking the next three points with kills by Lauren Page, Kayla Lund and Kendra Dahlke, to move within striking distance of the lead. San Diego trailed by two late, 21-19, but were unable to move any closer as the Novas captured four of the final six points to claim the set, 25-21. Lunda and Page notched three kills each in the set, while libero Shara Venegas was everywhere on the court with seven digs.

Omaha jumped to a 4-0 lead and appeared to be in command of the set at the break, holding 16-9 heading into the timeout. Once again, the Mojo put together a three-point run out of the break and began chipping away at the Omaha lead, cutting the home squads lead to three, 19-16. However, the Supernovas regained their rhythm and responded with a three-point run that put the set out of reach, eventually winning 25-19. Lund once again tallied three kills, while Tabron collected three as well.

The Supernovas took command of set three early, using a seven-point run to take a 7-1 lead and maintaining the advantage into the break with 16-9 lead, which they pushed to 19-10. San Diego managed to pull Omaha closer, cutting the lead to six points late at 22-16, before the Supernovas turned up the pressure and closed out the sweep with a 25-18 score to win the set.

San Diego and Omaha will square off again on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Viejas Arena in the first of a three-game homestand for the Mojo. First serve is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT with the match streaming live on VBTV.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.