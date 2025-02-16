Vibe Conquer Ignite in Five Set Match

February 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-5) defeated the Indy Ignite (5-5) Sunday evening at Gas South Arena, marking the first match-up between the teams in league history as a Vibe win.

Atlanta hit .291 in the five-set thriller, with record nights for multiple Vibe players. Outside hitter Pia Timmer had a career high in hitting efficiency, averaging .378 on the match. Outside hitter Leah Edmond racked up 25 kills in the match, her highest total in a single match on the season.

Other offensive forces included opposite hitter Merritt Beason with 13 kills and middle blocker Taya Beller with eight kills.

Vibe put up strong defensive efforts, totaling 78 digs as a team and 13 blocks. Five Vibe players broke into double digits in digs for the three-set match. Middle blocker Khori Louis and Beason both put up four blocks each, defending in the front row.

For the serve and pass game, the Vibe brought the heat as they put up six aces over the Ignite's three. The Vibe as a team passed 30% perfect, allowing the front row to run offense efficiently.

Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 60 assists, her highest total in a single match.

The Vibe will match up against the Ignite next on their opponent's home court on Thursday, February 20th. First serve is at 7 p.m. ET in the Fishers Event Center. Two days later, the Vibe will stay in Indy for the inaugural PVF All-Star match on Saturday, February 22nd.

Notes

Atlanta Vibe defeats the Indy Ignite for their first match-up in league history

Outside hitter Pia Timmer had record-high hitting efficiency at .378 and outside hitter Leah Edmond had season-high kills in a single match at 25 kills

Opposite hitter Merritt Beason and middle blocker Khori Louis tagged four blocks each on the match

