Fury Host League-Leading Vegas Thrill

February 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (1-8) continue the 2025 regular season on Monday, February 17th inside Nationwide Arena when they host the Vegas Thrill (7-2) at 6 p.m for Arts and Culture Night. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury look forward to their first matchup against the Thrill in the 2025 season. Following a four-set loss to the Orlando Valkyries [25-15, 24-26, 18-25, 20-25] on February 12th, head coach Angel Perez said he wants his team to play fearlessly against the Thrill on Monday. "We'll go back [and] watch some film of Vegas, but mainly focus on our side, the good things that we did today and try to build on that and accept the challenge again of facing the top team in the league and go out there with nothing to lose and a lot to gain," Perez said.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Thrill enter the match against Columbus on a four-game win streak that started with their victory against Orlando (6-4) on January 26th. The Thrill have gone on to earn results against the Indy Ignite (5-4), Atlanta Vibe (5-5) and San Diego Mojo (3-6). The Thrill lead the Pro Volleyball Federation in kill percentage (38.1%) with middle blocker Morgan Stout sitting at third in the league with 48.6% for kill percentage. Vegas' setter, Alisha Glass Childress is second in the league for assists, averaging 10.82 a set with 411 assists on the season.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Vegas for the fifth time in series history and first time in 2025. The Fury have a 2-2 all-time record against the Thrill and last defeated Vegas at home 3-1 on February 26, 2024.

