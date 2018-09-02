Suns Snap Six-Game Skid with 4-1 Victory Sunday Afternoon

Hagerstown, MD - Jackson Stoeckinger pitched a career-high seven innings as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-1, snapping their six-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon at Historic Municipal Stadium. The Suns are 25-39 in the second half and 52-80 overall and will play the regular-season finale tomorrow with a 2:05 PM first pitch.

Kannapolis scored first in the second inning against Hagerstown starter Stoeckinger. Tate Blackman led off the inning with a home run to right-center field. The ball traveled 374-feet, bouncing deep into the Intimidators bullpen to make it a 1-0 game.

The Suns tied the game in the third inning against Intimidators starter Drew Harrington. Nick Choruby led off with a single to center and Juan Pascal reached on a bunt-single to put runners on first and second. Phil Caulfield laid down a sacrifice bunt while Choruby and Pascal advanced to second and third. With one out, Jake Scudder grounded out to first, plating Choruby to make it 1-1.

Hagerstown scored three runs to take the lead in the fifth against Harrington in his last inning of work. Choruby led off with a single, advanced to second on a Pascal sacrifice bunt, and stole third. Caulfield walked and moved to second on a wild pitch to put runners at second and third with one out. Scudder worked a walk to load the bases and Anderson Franco hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating Choruby to take a 2-1 lead while Caulfield and Scudder tagged up and advanced to second and third. With two outs, Alex Dunlap singled to center to score Caulfield and Scudder, increasing the Suns lead to 4-1. Kannapolis was held to two hits in the final four innings of the game as the Suns snapped their six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Stoeckinger (3-6) spun seven innings while allowing one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts, earning his fourth quality start of the season in a win. Frankie Bartow pitched a scoreless eighth while allowing a hit with a strikeout. Jhonatan German pitched the ninth and retired the Kannapolis hitters in order, earning his second save of the year.

Notes: Stoeckinger earned his fourth quality start of the season... He retired 13-straight Kannapolis hitters between the second and sixth innings... He sets a new career-high in innings pitched with seven... It's also the least amount of hits allowed for him this season in a start... It's the second time he's allowed three hits in a start... Stoeckinger has a four-game winning streak dating back to August 3 with the Short-Season Auburn Doubledays...It's the 43rd quality start of the season by Suns starters... Hagerstown snaps its six-game losing streak... It was the longest losing streak of the year for the Suns... Dunlap recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season... His three hits ties a career-high... It's the fourth of his career and third this season... He extended his hit streak to five games... He logged his fifth multi-RBI game of the year... Choruby recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season... His three hits sets a new season-high... It's the second three-hit game of his career... He set a new season-high in runs scored with two... It's the fifth time of his career that he scored two runs in a game... Omar Meregildo had his 15th multi-hit game of the season... His two doubles ties five other Suns players for most in a game... German earned his second save of the season and first since July 16 against Delmarva... The Suns finish the season with a 11-9 Sunday record... They are 7-5 at home and 8-2 on the road on Sundays... Hagerstown is 27-37 at home this season... The Suns are 14-14 in day games this year with one more day game left in the season... Hagerstown will play game three of the four-game series with Kannapolis Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 PM first pitch... It's the regular season finale on Labor Day... The Suns will send LHP Tim Cate (0-3, 6.60 ERA) to the mound against Intimidators LHP Parker Rigler (6-9, 4.39 ERA)... The broadcast can be heard, starting with the pregame show at 1:55 PM on www.hagerstownsuns.com by going to multimedia tab and clicking on "Listen Live"... The broadcast is also available on the Hagerstown Suns Radio Network in the Tune-In Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

