Sundstrom's Slam Powers Frogs to Win

June 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Jared Sundstrom's grand slam and five innings of one-run baseball from Michael Morales powered the AquaSox to a 12-2 Saturday night victory in front of 2,069 fans at Funko Field.

Morales pitched two scoreless innings to begin his night. Supporting Morales was Lazaro Montes, who made a sliding catch in the opposing bullpen while crashing into the fence to end the top of the first inning.

The AquaSox took a quick 2-0 lead. Josh Hood and Caleb Cali drew consecutive walks to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Bill Knight and Freuddy Batista capitalized, knocking a pair of RBI singles to put the Frogs ahead.

Everett continued their scoring affair in the bottom of the second courtesy of Sundstrom. Michael Arroyo walked to load the bases, and Sundstrom smashed a grand slam to left field to give the Sox an early 6-0 lead. Arroyo has walked eight times in five games with the AquaSox.

Morales kept the Spokane lineup's damage minimal across his next three innings, holding Spokane to one run while concluding his night after finishing five innings. He allowed five hits while striking out three batters looking.

Relieving Morales was right-hander Bryan Pope, who made his first appearance since being activated from the Development List. Pope tossed one scoreless inning, walking zero batters and allowing a lone hit. Throwing two more innings were Tyler Cleveland and Blake Townsend, who allowed zero runs. Cleveland struck out a pair of batters.

Putting Everett's lead out of reach for Spokane were Hood and Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Hood hammered a two-run blast to left field, sending a baseball 374 feet to extend the Frogs' lead to 8-2. Cali knocked an opposite-field double, and Knight walked, setting up Fitz-Gerald to hit an RBI single to bring home Everett's ninth run of the game.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Arroyo drew his third walk to lead off, and Schreck singled. With two runners on and one out, Montes hit his first High-A home run, smacking a 344-foot, lefty-lefty homer to right field to give the AquaSox 12 runs. The home run gave Montes his 76th RBI this season across 70 games between Modesto and Everett, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

12 runs proved to be more than plenty as the Frogs secured their 12-2 victory following a scoreless top of the ninth inning thrown by Allan Saathoff.

