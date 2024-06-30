Late Game Homer Sinks Sox

June 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Colin Davis and Andrew Miller each smashed two-run home runs as the AquaSox fell late to Spokane 10-8 in front of 2,439 fans on Sunday Fun Day at Funko Field. The Sox earned a series split to kick off the second half of the season.

Everett capitalized on a defensive error in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Michael Arroyo reached on a throwing error that sailed into the grandstands behind first base, and Josh Hood doubled to the right center field gap to bring Arroyo home.

The AquaSox found a power surge across the next two innings. Trailing 2-1, Davis demolished a 420-foot, two-run home run to left field to regain the lead. Then, in the bottom of the third, Miller smacked a two-run long ball to provide the Frogs a 5-2 advantage. Miller's homer was his fourth of the series.

Everett tallied yet another pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Hood walked, Caleb Cali smacked a double to left center field. One batter later, Lazaro Montes hit an RBI single to extend the Frogs' total scoring to seven runs. Montes has hit safely in all six games he has played with the AquaSox.

Spokane chipped away at the Everett lead across the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, ultimately knotting the game 7-7. However, Bill Knight would bring across the tie breaking run in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring a runner on a double play.

Spokane made a late game comeback, hitting a three-run home run to set the Indians ahead 10-8. Despite bringing the game tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Everett was not able to tie the game up.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel north for a three-game stint against the Vancouver Canadians! The three-game series begins at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, July 1. After the mini-series, the Frogs return home for three games against Vancouver beginning on the 4th of July! To celebrate, we will be hosting a pregame BBQ for only $30.00 and ending the night with a fireworks extravaganza courtesy of Judd & Black! Additionally, we will be wearing special, limited-edition Independence Day hats that will be auctioned off only in the ballpark! Come celebrate the 4th with baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and fireworks!

