How Sweep It Is: C's Beat Hops 4-2

June 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Another sterling outing from starter Rafael Sanchez and multi-hit showings from Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Williams led the Canadians to a series sweep over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] with a 4-2 win in front of a sellout crowd Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

After Sanchez (W, 4-1) kept the Hops scoreless through three, the C's took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third. Jommer Hernandez led off with a single and Estiven Machado doubled to put two on with nobody out before Je'Von Ward delivered a sacrifice fly to start the scoring. Bohrofen continued the inning with a walk, Williams cracked his second hit in as many at-bats then Jackson Hornung walked to load the bases. A pitching change followed, but Nick Goodwin practiced patience by watching four wide ones to force home a run and make it 2-0.

Vancouver added another run in the fifth. Bohrofen doubled with one out and raced home two pitches later on a Williams single to right field - his third hit of the game - to put the Canadians ahead 3-0.

Sanchez kept the Hops scoreless until the sixth. They loaded the bases with no outs and seemed poise for a big inning, but the righty doused the rally with a run-scoring fielder's choice, a lineout and a strikeout to keep the C's in front by a pair.

Hillsboro made it a one-run game in the seventh. With Sanchez still on the slope, a lead-off single and a one-out double put two men in scoring position and finished the starter's afternoon. On came Chay Yeager, who got a ground out that scored a run and a flyout to limit the damage and hold on to a one-score advantage.

Another Bohrofen double in the bottom of the seventh moved a lead-off walk to third, which made a Williams sacrifice fly possible to provide a big insurance run that put the Canadians back on top by two.

Naswell Paulino (S, 1) worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to retire the side and secure a franchise record-tying ninth consecutive win. Earlier media releases erroneously reported the franchise record as eight, but after further research a nine-game winning streak for the C's was established around the All-Star Break in July of 2022.

After sweeping the Hops, the Canadians welcome the Everett AquaSox [SEA] to The Nat for a three-game series that begins tomorrow on Canada Day. Lazaro Estrada goes for the C's opposite Everett's Shaddon Peavyhouse. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

