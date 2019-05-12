Sunday's Revolution-Rockers Game Postponed

May 12, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Today's York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Tuesday, June 11, when the Revolution and Rockers will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park. Game one's start time has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The 1741 Club presented UPMC, however, will open at 11:45 a.m. as scheduled for today's Mother's Day brunch.

Tickets for today's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2019 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges must be made in person at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.