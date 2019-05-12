Somerset Patriots Game on May 12th Postponed Due to Rain

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots game against the Lancaster Barnstormers scheduled for Sunday, May 12th has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double header to be announced.

Fans with tickets to the Sunday, May 12th game can redeem them for any future Somerset Patriots home game this season.

The online Pink Jersey Auction originally planned to end on Mother's Day has been extended to a future date to be announced this week. Fans can continue bidding on the jerseys to raise money for the Steeplechase Cancer Center at RWJ University Hospital at Somerset.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home on Tuesday, May 14th with a 6:35 pm game against the High Point Rockers. The game includes Teachers Appreciation Night presented by NJEA. For more information, or to purchase tickets, stop by the box office located at the ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

