Sunday's Open Tryout Postponed; Makeup Date Yet to be Announced

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats and manager Greg Tagert announced that Sunday's open player tryout at U.S. Steel Yard has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. An official makeup date has yet to be set.

All players 18 and older are eligible to register for the open player tryout. The registration cost is $50.00 for tryout participants. Players can only tryout at one position and should wear proper baseball attire. Tryout participants must also bring their own baseball equipment, including cleats, gloves, wooden bats and catcher's gear.

Upon arriving at U.S. Steel Yard, players should enter through the RailCats Entry Gate on Stadium Plaza between Fourth and Fifth Avenue and head to the field for registration. There is no need to pre-register before the day of the tryout.

Gary opens the 2019 regular season on Friday, May 17 in Rosemont, Ill., against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field. The RailCats home opener at U.S. Steel Yard is on Tuesday, May 21 vs. the Sioux City Explorers. Tuesday's home opener features a free magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic and Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals, and Post-Game Fireworks. Tuesday's home opener is also Gary Community Night, presented by Fifth Third Bank, and is the first Taco Tuesday and Community HealthNet Health Centers Tuesday of the season.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

