Railroaders Announce Spring Training Schedule

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the release of the team's 2019 Spring Training schedule, featuring six exhibition games before the regular season opener on May 16.

Exhibition Games:

May 6 - Road Warrior Black Sox, The Depot, 6:00 PM

May 7 - Road Warrior Black Sox, The Depot, 6:00 PM

May 8 - Road Warrior Black Sox, The Depot, 6:00 PM

May 10 - Texas AirHogs, AirHogs Stadium, 1:00 PM

May 11 - Texas AirHogs, AirHogs Stadium, 1:00 PM

May 14 - Texas AirHogs, The Depot, 6:00 PM

Spring Training officially begins on Saturday, May 4, though the Railroaders will not kick off exhibition play until Monday, May 6. Cleburne plays the Road Warrior Black Sox, a barnstorming professional team, on the 6th, 7th, and 8th at The Depot at Cleburne Station. First pitch each day will be delivered at 6:00 PM. Tickets for the exhibition games will be just $5 for any seat in the stadium.

After a workout day on Thursday, May 9, the Railroaders return to exhibition play with three games against the Texas AirHogs. The first two games of the series will be played in Grand Prairie at AirHogs Stadium on the 10th and 11th at 1:00 PM. The Railroaders conclude their exhibition schedule on Tuesday, May 14 at The Depot with a 6:00 PM contest against the AirHogs.

The Railroaders will trim their active roster from 28 players to 23 two days before the start of the regular season.

The 3rd season of Railroaders baseball and the club's pursuit of its first division title kicks off with a four-game home series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, beginning on Thursday, May 16. For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

